Crawley’s trip to Swindon Town on Saturday has been postponed
Crawley’s trip to Swindon Town on Saturday (November 13) has been postponed.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:55 am
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:56 am
Several members of Swindon Town’s first team have been called up for international duty, and therefore the game will be moved to another date.
Tickets purchased for this fixture will still be valid for the new date at the County Ground.
Information on a new date will be confirmed in due course.
Crawley Town 0, Tranmere Rovers 1: Picture special from the FA Cup including action and crowd shots