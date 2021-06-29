Crawley's Gareth Southgate has to be 'the party pooper' after England's stunning win over Germany at the Euros
Gareth Southgate said he had to be the 'party pooper' as England celebrated their Euros victory over Germany.
Southgate, who went to school in Crawley and whose parents still live in the town, masterminded the in over Germany as goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane saw them through to the quarter-finals.
But Southgate had to jute the celebrations quickly as his focus turned to Rome on Saturday where they will face either Ukraine or Sweden in the last eight.
In his post-match interview on the BBC, he said: "It was just a brilliant afternoon. We have talked about about bringing enjoyment to the nation and that's what afternoon's like this are about.
"The players were immense, right the way through the team. The fans were as well, only 40,000 but it's as good as atmosphere I have experienced at Wembley.
"We deserved the win. I have had to say to them straight away 'I'm the party pooper' because if we don't go and capitalise on that on Saturday now then it doesn't count for anything."
Southgate famously missed a penalty against Germany in Euro 96 which cost England a place in the final. But this went towards some kind of redemption for him.
He said: "I am just so pleased. I was looking at the big screen and I saw David Seaman up there. For the teammates who played with me I can't change that and it's always going to hurt.
"But what's lovely we have given people another day to remember and now we have got to go and do it in Rome."
And when the broadcast went back to Gary Lineker he asked pundit Alan Shearer if he had forgiven Southgate for his penalty miss. And the Newcastle United legend replied: "I forgave him a long time ago."