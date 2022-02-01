Crawley Town youngsters head out on loan

Two Crawley Town young guns have headed out on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 10:19 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 10:20 am

Battle, who has recently returned from a two-month loan spell at East Grinstead Town, will link up with former club Truro City.

Battle spent two seasons with the Cornwall outfit before joining the Reds at the start of the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, Rafiq Kahleel will join up with Gosport Borough for the remainder of the season, having returned from his loan spell at Kings Langley at the beginning of the month.

Young Crawley Town forward Alex Battle has returned to Cornwall on loan. Pictures courtesy of Crawley Town FC
Promising midfielder Rafiq Khaleel has also made a loan move
