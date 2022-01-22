Crawley Town vs Tranmere Rovers LIVE: Key defender returns from injury as Reds face tough challenge against League Two high-flyers
Crawley Town defender Jordan Tunnicliffe has returned after a long-term injury to face high-flying Tranmere Rovers this afternoon (Saturday, January 22).
John Yems has made two changes to the side which lost 2-1 at Stevenage on Tuesday night, with Jack Payne dropping to the bench and Nick Tsaroulla replacing Ashley Nadesan.
The midweek result was Crawley's first loss of 2022 and they will be hoping for a return to winning ways today.
However, it won't be easy up against a Tranmere side, which sits second in the league.
Stay tuned for live match updates.
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:09
(7) First bit of defending for Crawley to do as they do well to clear former defender Josh Dacres-Cogley’s cross.
(6) Nick Tsaroulla just saw an effort blocked as the Reds continue their lively start to the game.
(4) Another good move sees Tom Nichols find some space before playing the ball back to Matthews who couldn’t quite take the ball under control as he ran in on goal.
(3) A positive start for Crawley with some confident passing.
Archie Davies just went down outside the box after a lovely give-and-go with Sam Matthews but shouts for a free-kick were waved away.
(1) Crawley captain George Francomb takes the kick-off and we're underway!
New defensive line-up
In case you missed it...
John Yems wasn’t best pleased with his players after their first loss of 2022 on Tuesday night, at the hands of struggling Stevenage.
Here’s what the Crawley manager had to say after his post-match interview went viral on Twitter:
‘Best piece of business done in the whole of League Two’
Crawley Town fans were overjoyed after veteran goalkeeper Glenn Morris signed a one-year contract extension this week:
Can Reds pick up three points in first home game since New Year's Day?
