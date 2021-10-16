Crawley Town vs Sutton United LIVE: Biggest crowd of season expected to turn out and three former Reds return as Crawley look to move into play-off places
Crawley Town will be looking to move into the League Two play-off places with a win over Sutton United this afternoon (Saturday, October 16).
Fresh from their 1-0 victory at Rochdale, the Reds have the chance to leapfrog today's visitors, who sit in seventh place.
Stay tuned for live match updates from the People's Pension Stadium.
Crawley Town vs Sutton United LIVE: Biggest crowd of season expected to turn out and three former Reds return as Crawley look to move into play-off places
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:09
Hits the woodwork!
Really good start this from Crawley.
Kwesi Appiah has a long-range shot blocked before the Reds recycle the ball well.
Nichols is played through on goal, and, from a tight angle, his powerful effort is palmed onto the post and out for a corner.
Penalty appeal
How is that not a penalty?
Crawley start on the front foot and Tom Nichols does brilliantly to beat his marker before be being dragged to the floor inside the box.
A penalty seems inevitable but the ref shakes his head.
(1) We’re underway!
As we approach kick-off, take a look at our preview for this afternoon’s clash
Crawley Town v Sutton United preview: Reds primed and ready for Us test
After consecutive away games in League Two, Crawley Town return to The People’s Pension Stadium for a pair of home games against Sutton United and Exeter City respectively.
Familiar faces return to Crawley
Former Reds trio Enzio Boldewijn, Louis John and Rob Milsom all start for Sutton.
Sutton United: Bouzans, Rowe, John, Ajboye, Beautyman, Boldewijn, Kizzi, Milsom, Wilson, Bennett, Smith
Subs: Palmer, Barden, Wyatt, Bugiel, Randall, Olaofe, Korboa
One change for Crawley
Will Ferry returns for Crawley as John Yems makes one change to the team which won 1-0 at Rochdale.
Amrit Bansal-Mcnulty drops to the bench.
Crawley: Morris, Francomb, Craig, Dallison, Tsaroulla, Payne, Hessenthaler, Powell, Nichols, Ferry, Appiah
Subs: Curtis-Henry, Nadesan, Francilette, Ashford, Bansal-Mcnulty, Marshall
Good afternoon Reds fans!
In 40 minutes time, Crawley will be facing Sutton United as they look to leapfrog their opponents into the play-off positions.
Leave your score predictions on our Facebook page!