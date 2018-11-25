Crawley Town verdict: Reds in a great position going into the hectic Christmas fixture period

Saturday’s 3-0 home win against Crewe was vitally important for a Crawley team that had been lacking a bit of belief of late.

The FA Cup games with Southend appear to have really taken it out of the players in recent weeks.

Both the first game and the replay produced excellent Crawley fight backs, with the replay last Tuesday seeing Reds coming back from 2-0 down to force extra time. Unfortunately the players ran out of steam in the extra periods, but the effort and endeavour to get back into those two ties left the Reds faithful with a good vibe, that just maybe this squad is on the verge of achieving a something this season.

They were certainly two of the best FA Cup ties we’ve seen by a Crawley side since 2012.

Ollie Palmer's two great strikes in that second half against the shrimpers, just proved again how important he is to the side. Although Palmer was missing from the Crewe win which made the result even more impressive.

Once again that man between the sticks Glenn Morris kept us in it with some fine saves. But three well taken goals from Josh Payne, Joe McNerney and a rare Dannie Bulman goal sealed a superb three points, which leaves us just six points from the play offs.

It’s a great position to be in going into the hectic Christmas fixture period. If only we could sort out our wretched away form and we would be right in the mix.

Reds travel to Mansfield on Tuesday night, and then have a blank weekend due to the FA Cup 2nd round fixtures. Let’s hope Cioffi and the boys make the most of the break by recharging the batteries for an exciting December of League Two football.

#COYR