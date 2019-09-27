Crawley Town v Walsall: Reds return to league action against goal-shy Saddlers

Crawley Town return to League Two action following Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game with Stoke City.

It’ll be a familiar side for Crawley as the Reds have already faced the Saddlers this season in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Crawley ran out 3-2 winners with goals from Filipe Morais, Tom Dallison and Ashley Nadesan, back in August.

Walsall have struggled since their relegation from League One last season. They currently occupy 16th and have struggled for goals this season, only scoring five league goals all season.

Despite this the Saddlers provide a strong defence, with only nine goals conceded all season.

A lack of goals has been a regular theme in Walsall’s games, a complete contrast to Crawley. The Reds have scored more league goals this season then there have been total goals in Saddlers games this season, showing the lack of goals in Walsall’s game.

Walsall have started to pick their form up however, with two wins in a row. Both of these were 1-0 wins against Morecambe and Scunthorpe.

Crawley continued their good start to the league season last time out against Northampton. Despite a poor performance the Reds managed to rescue a point from 2-0 down.

Goals from substitute Ashley Nathaniel-George pulled one back for Crawley, before a 95th minute own goal, from Josh Doherty’s effort made sure the Reds went home with a point.

Crawley also conceded a questionable penalty in the first half at Northampton, which started them off on the wrong foot. Glenn Morris put in another exceptional performance, saving Northampton’s second penalty.

Hopefully the Reds can improve this week against Walsall and get all three points at home and boost themselves back into the play-off places.

