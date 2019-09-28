Crawley Town v Walsall: Lubala benched as Reds make four changes

Crawley Town topscorer Bez Lubala has dropped to the bench as head coach Gabriele Cioffi makes four changes from Saturday's 2-2 draw at Northampton Town.

Ollie Palmer and George Francomb are absent from the match day squad, while Josh Doherty misses out through suspension. The quartet have been replaced by Ashley Nathaniel-George, Panutche Camara, Dannie Bulman and David Sesay.

Former Borussia Dortmund striker Denzeil Boadu could be in line to make his Reds debut. He is on the bench.

Walsall manager Darrell Clarke has made two changes from Saturday's 1-0 home win over second-from-bottom Scunthorpe United.

Northern Irish forward Caolan Lavery is not amongst the squad, while right back Gary Liddle drops to the bench. Elijah Adebayo and Mat Sadler take their place.

Crawley Town: Morris, Sesay, Dallison, Tunnicliffe, Young, Bulman, Ferguson, Grego-Cox, Camara, Nathaniel-George, Bloomfield. Unused: Luyambula, Payne, Allarakhia, Sendles-White, Galach, Lubala, Boadu.

Walsall: Roberts, Clarke, Scarr, Sadler, Jules, Holden, Sinclair, Guthrie, McDonald, Adebayo, Gaffney. Unused: Rose, Norman, Kinsella, Gordon, Hardy, Cockerill-Mollett, Liddle.