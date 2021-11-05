Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers preview: Reds look to get back on track in FA Cup clash with Rovers

Jake Hessenthaler in action for Crawley Town last season at Tranmere Rovers. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Crawley come into the tie struggling for form, with four straight defeats to their name, but opponents Tranmere Rovers are without a win in their last three games.

Cup action could be perfect for both these sides. Tranmere reached round three of last year's competition while Crawley reached round four.

The Reds’ FA Cup campaign last time out stands out more than Tranmere’s, with Crawley picking up some crazy results.

In the first round, the Reds beat National League side Torquay 6-5 after extra time in an unforgettable game.

Crawley then became the first team to win an FA Cup game at AFC Wimbledon's new ground after a 2-1 victory.

Then came the famous 3-0 battering of Leeds, before the Reds were knocked out in round four by Championship side AFC Bournemouth.

Tranmere’s cup run wasn’t quite as glamorous as Crawley’s, but the Super White Army did also beat League One opposition, in the form of Accrington Stanley.

They also beat non-league Brackley Town before losing out in round three to Barnsley.

These two sides did meet not too long ago, when Tranmere were 2-1 winners over Crawley in the league at the start of October.

A brace from centre back Peter Clarke saw Tranmere pick up a victory that day.

The two sides do have an even head-to-head record, with both teams winning four, drawing once, in the previous nine encounters.

Injuries and suspension are still a problem for Crawley, as they have been for the whole season. Joel Lynch added himself to the suspension list after he got a red card just 12 minutes into the clash with Port Vale last weekend.

The Red Devils were forced to play George Francomb in centre back for the remainder of the game but he may also now be unavailable as he picked up an injury, which forced him to come off in the 83rd minute.