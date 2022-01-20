Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers preview: Can Reds pick up three points in first home game of 2022?

Tranmere are on an incredible as they are unbeaten in their last nine league games, winning seven of those.

The sides have already met twice this season and despite two close encounters Crawley have found themselves on the losing side both times.

Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon

A 2-1 defeat in the league at Prenton Park saw centre back Peter Clarke score a brace as Kwesi Appiah’s equaliser was cancelled out.

Rovers also went on to knock Crawley out the first round of the FA Cup when Callum McManaman’s goal condemned Crawley to a 1-0 defeat.

The Reds will look to get the better of Tranmere this time but will know they’re up against a stubborn Tranmere defence.

Rovers have an incredible defensive record, conceding just 15 league goals in 25 games, which is by far the best record in the league.

Only Harrogate, Northampton, Mansfield and Bristol Rovers have managed to put more than one goal passed Tranmere in the league.

It’s an incredible record to have and certainly the sign of a promotion winning team as they sit 2nd in League Two coming into the clash.

However, Crawley will pose a strong threat to their defence as the Reds have looked really dangerous going forward in recent weeks.

With Kwesi Appiah out injured Tom Nichols, Ashley Nadesan and Sam Matthews have looked threatening as a front three for Crawley and posed many questions to the backlines of Carlisle and Northampton.