Crawley Town v Stoke City: Can Reds repeat Carabao Cup heroics against Potters?

Reds’ Carabao Cup journey continues on Tuesday night, following their heroics last time out, knocking out Premier League Norwich City.

It’s going to be a great occasion for Crawley, in front of a sell out home crowd, which will produce a special atmosphere.

Victories against Walsall and Norwich is have got Crawley to this stage of the competition and the Reds will match up against Championship side Stoke City.

Stoke have started their Championship campaign poorly, failing to pick up a single victory in the Championship so far this season.

Their only wins have come in this competition, with a 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the first round and a win on penalties against Leeds United.

That’s as good as it’s got so far for the Potters as they currently sit 23rd in the Championship, with only Huddersfield below them.

They’ve picked up just two points from eight games. Those points came in a 2-2 draw with Derby County and a 0-0 draw last Saturday with Brentford.

Manager Nathan Jones has come under pressure, following this extremely poor start to the new campaign. Jones was previously at Luton Town before moving to Stoke in January 2019.

It’s not been a great move for him as he has won just four of his 31 games in charge and his previous side Luton Town have joined Stoke in the Championship and currently have had a better start.

This will give Crawley a big chance going into the game and could potentially see themselves causing another cup upset.

Despite this it will still take a very good performance from Crawley against a team two leagues above them. Another extremely good performance will be required to get a victory but no one is expecting a win from Crawley.

As long as Crawley put in a good performance the fans will be impressed, as they won’t be expecting a win.

Hopefully the players can put up a good fight and put in a good performance that gives them the best possible chance at picking up a result, before moving on to Walsall on Saturday.