Crawley Town v Stevenage LIVE: Can Reds get revenge for defeat at Stevenage in January?
Crawley Town will be looking to turn around their home form when they take on Stevenage at The People's Pension Stadium today (Saturday).
The Reds lost at Stevenage on January 18 so will be looking to stop a League Two double for the visitors. You can follow our Live Blog from the game here.
Last updated: Friday, 04 February, 2022, 12:45
- Reds have return home after four points out of six on the road
- Bansal-McNulty, Hutchinson and Oteh added to squad on transfer deadline day
- Reds lost 2-1 at Stevenage on January 18
- Crawley are 13th in League Two, Stevenage 17th
Crawley Town midfielder Jack Payne has triggered an extra-year extension that will keep him at the People's Pension Stadium until the end of the 2022-23 season.
