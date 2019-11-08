Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United: Reds hope to forget disappointing week in FA Cup tie

Crawley are back in cup action this Saturday; following up from a disappointing week with defeats against Swindon, Colchester and Cambridge.

Last week will be one the Reds will want to forget about with two league defeats and a defeat in the Carabao Cup against Colchester.

The miserable week started with a 4-0 hammering by Swindon Town, as an Eoin Doyle hat-trick and a Jerry Yates goal meant Crawley were demolished, in what was their worst showing of the season.

Crawley then fell to defeat in the huge Carabao Cup tie against Colchester United, who later went on to draw Manchester United in the quarter finals. As soon as Dannie Bulman opened the scoring in the 20th minute Crawley fell apart and Colchester went on to score three, including a goal from former Crawley man Luke Gambin.

Crawley’s miserable week was finished off at Cambridge last Saturday. Bez Lubala gave Crawley the lead but once again the Reds capitulated and just six minutes later they found themselves 2-1 down and that’s how the game finished.

Crawley will have to pick up their form if they have any chance of advancing to the second round of the FA Cup as the Reds entertain fellow League Two side Scunthorpe United.

The Iron have failed to adapt to life in League Two, as they sit 21st, just two points and three places above bottom side Morecambe.

Despite this, Scunthorpe are unbeaten in their last three, with one win and two draws. The win was a 2-1 win over Exeter City and the two draws came against Salford City and Stevenage.

Perhaps this is a sign of Scunthorpe’s form changing and this can be shown as they have lost just one of their previous seven league matches and that was against a high flying Newport County.

Crawley will have to raise their game to beat an improving Scunthorpe but this may be the perfect opportunity for Crawley to grab a win in front of their home fans and regain their form.

It’s another good chance for Crawley to start another cup run and hopefully replicate what they managed in the Carabao Cup this season, but go one step further.