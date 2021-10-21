Crawley Town v Scunthorpe press conferee: Watch everything John Yems and Will Ferry said ahead of Saturday's trip
John Yems said his side shouldn't read too much into Scunthorpe's position in League Two as they prepare for Saturday's long trip.
In today's press conference, where he was joined by Will Ferry, he said: "It will be a long old trip, they are not doing the best at the minute but can't read into league form at the moment. We will just go up there and give it the best we can.". You can watch the full press conference above.
