Crawley Town v Salford City player ratings: Francomb and Nadesan star as Reds beat Salford

4. Ludwig Francillette - 9

A couple of nervy moments early on where he didn’t get the contact on clearing headers he wanted. He struggled when matched up against the size and speed of Elliot, however he did well to come back and challenge as well as looking calm and measured on the ball. He also looked a threat from set pieces. In the second half he got into his stride challenging every long ball and winning most of them. He looked really commanding and didn’t let anything past.