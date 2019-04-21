Crawley Town v Notts County preview: Magpies are scrapping for their lives for Easter Monday visit

The penultimate home game of this season falls against Notts County, who have been a surprise package in League Two this season, for all the wrong reasons.

The Magpies are scrapping for their lives at the bottom of the table, after being tipped to gain promotion at the start of the season.

Enzio Boldewijn (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

They have improved under new boss Neal Ardley but still are struggling to get themselves away from the drop zone. It’s been a tough season for them, which could see them lose their status as the oldest football league club.

Notts will have some familiar faces in their side with winger Enzio Boldewijn and midfielder Rob Milsom. Milsom has played for Crawley this season but he departed when Harry Kewell took charge of Notts County. Boldewijn was highly liked by Crawley fans and they were sad to see him depart in the summer but things haven’t worked out at County as they have struggled all season.

However, it will be a very tough game as they will be desperate for the points in order to try and give them a chance of survival.

Their form hasn’t picked up too dramatically either considering they should be a side that are grinding out results in order to stay in the football league. They should bring one of their best performances of the season to The People’s Pension stadium as they will be desperate to pick up all three points.

Crawley gained a huge bit of momentum after the games against Yeovil and Exeter as the team secured safety by beating Yeovil 1-0 and then confirmed safety by beating Exeter 3-1. Filipe Morais redeemed himself from the mistake the previous week against Forest Green by scoring the winner at Yeovil, giving the whole club a massive boost of confidence.

His goal at Exeter also helped the Reds push to victory, with Reece Grego-Cox putting in a great performance and getting the two other goals, to guarantee safety.

Now the side are safe hopefully they can end the season strongly and re group after what has been an extremely poor campaign. It should be a Crawley side that do much better next season and should be chasing the play-offs as we will hopefully see next season.