Crawley Town v Newport County LIVE: Reds unchanged as they look to follow-up Barrow win against the Exiles
Crawley Town will be looking to win their first home game since October 5 as they take on Newport County at the People's Pension Stadium.
The Reds ended their poor run of results with a 1-0 win at Barrow. See how they get on against Newport with our live blog below.
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 19:08
- Reds beat Barrow 1-0 on Saturday
- John Yems’s side are currently 18th in the League Two table on 20 points
- Newport are eighth in the table on 26 points
- Newport lost 2-1 to Swindon Town at home last time out
Steve Leake’s thoughts after the Barrow win
We must not squander home opportunities against Newport County and Mansfield Town - Steve Leake
At the recent fan’s forum John Yems stated, that if we entered the Senior Cup, he would want to win it. The question is, will the team he selects feel the same way?
John Yems looks ahead to Newport
NEWPORT COUNTY PREVIEW | John Yems & George Francomb
John Yems and George Francomb preview Crawley's clash with Newport County this evening.
Elliot Raccio’s preview
Crawley Town v Newport County preview: Reds look to build on Barrow win
Crawley Town welcome Newport County to The People’s Pension Stadium on Tuesday night as they look to build on an impressive 1-0 win at Barrow at the weekend.