Crawley Town v Forest Green Rovers: Reds look to end busy Christmas period on a high

Saturday’s game against Forest Green will be the final game of a busy Christmas and New Year schedule as Crawley take on Forest Green Rovers.

It’ll be Crawley’s third game in a week following away games at Grimsby Town last Sunday and Colchester United last Wednesday.

Whilst Crawley have been on the road a lot their opponents Forest Green Rovers have had two home games in the past week against Macclesfield Town and Exeter City.

However, it has been Forest Green’s home form which has been causing them troubles this season but they have been spectacular on the road.

Forest Green have picked up 21 points out of an available 36 on their travels this season and their defence tends to be very solid.

Rovers have conceded just eight goals in 12 games on the road this season, with only Cheltenham conceding less.

The issue for Forest Green has been a lack of goals as they have struggled to find the net, as prior to Wednesday they had just three goals in their previous six games.

Despite their lack of goals they still find themselves in a play-off place and they aren’t far off the automatic promotion places, mainly due to their defence.

Rovers have the best defence in League Two, with no teams conceding less than them so far this season.

Crawley will do well to break them down and will have to take their chances when they get them as they won’t get too many.

Last time the sides met Forest Green beat Crawley 3-1 at the New Lawn, with a brace of penalties for Joseph Mills and a goal from Aaron Collins.

Mason Bloomfield pulled one back for Crawley but it wasn’t enough as Crawley were outclassed by Forest Green on the day.

The Reds look an improved side from that day however and will be looking to take a point, if not three from a strong side.

Last Sunday the Reds gained a decent point a Grimsby with a 1-1 draw.

It wasn’t a fantastic performance from Yems’ side but it was good enough to take home a point.

The Reds looked defensively solid, apart from in the first two minutes and they were punished as they fell behind inside two minutes.

However, Crawley did well to recover and after that showed a good defensive display.

Grimsby put Crawley under pressure for the majority of the second half but Crawley did well enough to keep their point, following Ashley Nadesan’s equaliser.

Crawley will be looking for a performance similar to their last home one, when they thumped Northampton 4-0.

A similar performance would put Crawley in a strong position to take some points from high flying Forest Green but it will be a tricky task.