Crawley Town v Exeter City: Reds must improve on last weekend's performance

Crawley Town’s terrible run in League Two continued last week when they only managed a 1-1 draw at home to bottom side Morecambe.

This week Crawley face what is on paper a much tougher task against Exeter City.

Crawley will have to improve following what was another poor performance last weekend, where Crawley created very few chances.

Despite Bez Lubala’s first half penalty, Ashley Nathaniel-George’s late effort was the only shot Crawley managed on target.

It was a flat performance which saw the majority of fans turn against head coach Gabriele Cioffi, as was reflected by the boos at full time.

Crawley will be looking to improve against an Exeter side that currently occupy sixth in Sky Bet League Two.

However, despite their high league position the Grecians come into this game in a relatively poor patch of form.

Following a fantastic start of the season, which saw Exeter storm to top of the table they have dropped of the pace with just two wins in their previous nine league games.

Exeter were unbeaten in League Two for the opening ten weeks and it took until the 11th game in the league for them to be defeated, where they lost 3-1 to Grimsby Town.

Since then it has been a steady decline for Exeter with their only wins coming against Forest Green Rovers and fierce rivals Plymouth Argyle.

Despite these being impressive wins for Exeter it doesn’t cover up their poor run of form.

The Grecians haven’t scored in their last two games and haven’t won on the road in the league since back in September when they beat Carlisle United 3-1.

This could offer Crawley a good chance to gain a much needed victory for morale and to give the fans a much needed boost.

Ollie Palmer made his return last Saturday as he made an appearance from the bench and will be pushing for a place in the starting eleven.

Palmer will be a good edition to the squad and can hopefully help the team get back on track.

Many fans will want to see Ollie Palmer partner Ashley Nadesan up top and see if they can create a good strike partnership.

Gabriele Cioffi needs to try something new as Crawley have been massively under performing recently and need to improve or Cioffi could end up losing his job.