Crawley Town v Exeter City - LIVE: One change for the Reds as they look to bounce back against the Grecians

Crawley Town face Exeter City at The People's Pension Stadium tonight (Tuesday) looking to bounce back from the defeat to Sutton United on Saturday.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 7:01 pm
Jake Hessenthaler in action against Sutton United on Saturday. Picture by Cory Pickford

Crawley Town v Exeter City LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 19:35

  • Reds 12th going into the game after defeat against Sutton United on Saturday
  • The Grecians are 9th - they have only lost one game but have drawn EIGHT
  • Both teams are on 17 points, one point off the play-offs
