Crawley Town v Exeter City line-ups: Two changes for Reds as they search for vital three points

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi has made two changes to his side as they host Exeter City at the People's Pension Stadium.

The Reds are in desperate need of a win after only winning twice in the last 11 league games. This run has left Crawley Town in 16th.

Ollie Palmer and George Francomb come into the starting line-up in place of Dannie Bulman and Reece Grego-Cox.

Exeter are in fifth place but have lost three of their last five league games.

The Grecians made three changes for the team who won their FA Cup replay midweek with Nigel Atangana, Ryan Bowman and Archie Collins coming in to the starting line-up

PREVIEW Crawley Town v Exeter City: Reds must improve on last weekend's performance