Horsham boss Di Paola: More big results will come from our good performances

Brighton and Hove Albion, Crawley Town and Eastbourne Borough ease through in Sussex Senior Cup

News you can trust since 1869

New Zealand star set to return to Three Bridges

Billingshurst relishing Three Bridges test in Sussex Senior Cup

Broadbridge Heath's draw at AFC Uckfield Town 'not a game for the purists'

Former England manager and Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle joins 400 guests to raise over £40,000 for Sussex Cricket Foundation

Roffey well beaten by Eastbourne Borough - in pictures

Horsham boxers show why club is a force - report and pictures

Horsham boss Di Paola: More big results will come from our good performances

Crawley Town fans will have to pay almost £100 more for their travels this seaso...

You can watch the whole press conference above.

John Yems and forward Tyler Frost spoke to us at this week's press conference.