Crawley Town unveil new home kit for 2021-22 season

This season the Reds' home kit will embed the colours of their badge to celebrate 125 years as a football club.

The club's usual carmine-red shirt has now acquired a crisp white vertical stripe through the centre of the jersey which has an eye-catching gradient that begins to fade towards the bottom of the shirt.

The minimal navy blue features of the badge are represented by a pinstripe lining that separates the carmine-red body from the white gradient stripe, which fades back to red at the bottom of the shirt - a neat and vibrant feature.

Crawley Town s historic 125 year anniversary badge will feature on the shirt, with pristine gold lettering that reads: '125th Anniversary - 1896-2021'.

This season the club's shorts are again red with white detailing across the bottom and the lower sides, and thier socks are red with white horizontal hoops across the middle, again held together with a navy blue lining.

Main sponsor The People’s Pension again stands out on the front of the shirt, placed centrally in white between two elements of our white gradient stripe.

Innovation Fire & Security remain Crawley Town's back of shirt sponsors and feature once more above player lettering and below the club's famous “Town. Team. Together.” slogan.

Crawley Town have unveiled their new home kit for the 2021-22 campaign. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town Football Club

Wexco Cargo GSSA will again remain the Reds' back of shorts sponsor.