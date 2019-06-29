Crawley Town to use Horsham Football Club as regular training base

Horsham FC have reached an agreement with Crawley Town FC for them to their new Hop Oast Stadium as their regular training base, subject to contracts being signed.

During the week, Crawley will have access to our two 3G pitches, clubhouse, changing and ancillary facilities and will enjoy the benefit of the pitches being available throughout the year.

Horsham CEO John Lines said “First and foremost I would just like to say that to have our own home ground after 11 nomadic years is absolutely the most wonderful feeling. We empathise completely with Crawley Town over the issue of a lack of training facilities and we welcome them to Hop Oast. Joe, Kelly and all at Crawley have been a delight to work with and we are looking forward to a mutually beneficial ongoing relationship”.

As supporters will know, Crawley will be visiting our new stadium for one of our pre-season friendlies on 20 July, and in addition, the two clubs have agreed to co-operate closely in areas such as Crawley providing us with loan players as we prepare for the new season in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Crawley Townwill hold their first training session at Hop Oast on Monday 1 July, and the Reds manager, Gaby Cioffi said “This is a fantastic facility for us to work. The pitch is good and the changing rooms and other facilities are what we need. I would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work and for seeing this project through. It’s nice to have a place we know is going to be our training home for a long time to come.”