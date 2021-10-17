The Reds will face Tranmere at home and the fixture will be held between Friday 5 and Monday 8 November

Crawley lost 2-1 to Tranmere in the League this month.

Crawley Town enjoyed a great run in the FA Cup last seaon which saw them beat Leeds United in the third round

Crawley Town were ball number 13 in the draw which was televised on ITV.

West Sussex neighbours Horsham, who last reached the first round of FA Cup 13 years ago, face the long trip to Carlisle United.

This stage of the competition sees clubs from EFL Leagues One and Two enter, with a chance of being paired with the 32 non-League clubs who progress from the qualifying rounds.

Winning clubs will get £22,629 from the competition prize fund as prize money for winning.