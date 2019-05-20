Crawley Town target Ashley Nadesan offered new deal by Fleetwood Town

Crawley Town target Ashley Nadesan is being pushed by Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton to commit his future to the League One club.



Straight Red podcast recently tweeted and we have reported that Crawley Town have shaken hands with Nadesan on an offer to securing the services of the former Horley Town striker who grew up locally.



Hopes of the possible signing going ahead were given a boost over the weekend.



The manager of the club Nadesan was on loan at, Carlisle United's Steven Pressley was reported on social media that Nadesan is keen to return to the south to be close to his family.

Did you read?

Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe is one step closer to a Championship switch - League One and League Two latest news

Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris believes next season will be better

Swansea City and Portsmouth to visit Crawley Town



Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi said: "I don't know if he will renew with Fleetwood, I don't know if he will sign again with Carlisle United.



"I will be honest he is a player I like, let's see what he will decide."



Fleetwood manager Joey Barton called on Nadesan to commit to a new deal and prove he wants to be part of what he is building at Fleetwood Town.



The striker's current three-year contract has been completed and he has been offered a fresh deal but has yet to put pen to paper.



Barton was eager to see Nadesan commit and be a part of his core of players.



He told our sister paper the Blackpool Gazette: “We want continuity. We have a nucleus of a squad that we can build around – Wes Burns, Alex Cairns, Ash Hunter, Ash Eastham, Paddy Madden.

"And we are hoping we can get Ashley Nadesan to commit and show he wants to be part of what we are doing here.”