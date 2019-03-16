Crawley Town supporters demand refund for the 79 travelling fans after Crewe debacle

Crawley Town fans have demanded a refund for the 70 who travelled to Crewe Alexandra - and saw their side hammered 6-1.

Ollie Palmer gave the Reds the lead but a crazy 11 minutes (between the 36th and 47th minutes) saw Gabriele Cioffi's side concede five goals.

And fans were left angered by the performance.

Replying to the club's full-time tweet, Lee Mason said: "I hope the club/players are going to refund the travel and tickets for those poor 79 fans that travelled. There is losing a match, and then there is what happened today. Unacceptable."

Ian Hickmott tweeted: "The players and management MUST cover the ticket costs of all travelling fans to retain any dignity and self respect #shambles #disgraceful"

Michael Lambert, in reply to a post on the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE page, said: "Travelling fans deserve a refund for that ****** ** *****. I'm glad I didn't waste too much money when Southend drubbed us 6-2 at home."

Gabriele Cioffi.

But Gareth Cooper was more positive. He tweeted: "Its one really bad result, support the lads not go against them. 5 tweets saying a sacking will help well it wont. Things are happening at the club and growth is important. Sacking the manager will not help one bit."

SEE ALSO Ten-man Crawley Town suffer miserable afternoon at Crewe Alexandra | Crawley Town identify potential new training ground site | Crawley Town's top scorers in the English Football League