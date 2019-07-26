Crawley Town sign teenage defender

Crawley Town have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old defender George Forrest.

Forrest has played at non-league level for several clubs including AFC Hornchurch, Romford, Maldon & Tiptree, Ebbsfleet United and Aylesbury United.

He has signed a two-year contract, having trained with the squad since the start of the year. He made his debut in last weekend’s friendly against Horsham.

Speaking to crawleytownfc.com head coach Gabrielle Cioffi said: “George has worked hard for this opportunity and hopefully he will continue to improve. He is very determined to take this chance and we wish him well.”

Forrest will take squad number 23.

