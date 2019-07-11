Crawley Town sign former West Bromwich Albion and Barnsley defender

Crawley Town are delighted to confirm the signing of central defender Jordan Tunnicliffe on a two-year contract, with a year’s option.

For the last two seasons the 25-year-old has been a virtual ever present at National League Premier club AFC Fylde and played in the play-off final defeat to Salford City at Wembley. In 93 appearances over the last two years he has also contributed ten goals.

He joined Fylde in 2017 from Kidderminster Harriers where he was Player of the Season in their run to the National League North play-offs.

Jordan began his career at West Bromwich Albion and then had a spell at Barnsley, which included a loan period with Stalybridge Celtic prior to his move to Kidderminster.

He was offered a new contract by Fylde but has opted to return to the Football League at The People’s Pension Stadium.

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jordan to the club. He is one of the most highly regarded central defenders in the National League and we think he has a lot to offer.

"He is a dominant, strong defender and he can also chip in with his fair share of goals. We’re looking forward to watching him develop and help move the team forward this season.”

