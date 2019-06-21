Crawley Town sign Birmingham City midfielder

Crawley Town have signed 21-year-old attacking midfielder Beryly Lubala on a two-year contract, with a year’s option, from Birmingham City.

Beryly was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and grew up in Leicester before joining Birmingham’s youth set-up in 2014.

An attacking midfielder or forward, Lubala made 22 appearances for the Blues’ under-23s in the 2016-17 season and was awarded with a new contract.

During the 2017-18 campaign he was a regular once again for the under-23s and was given his professional debut as a substitute in Birmingham’s game at Bristol City in 2018.

As well as playing regularly again at under-23 level last season, Beryly made four further first-team appearances including a full debut in a Carabao Cup tie against Reading.

Head Coach Gabriele Cioffi said: “I am absolutely delighted to have Beryly with us. He is a player I know from my time at Birmingham and he has all the attributes to do well for us.

“He is a terrific athlete, he can score goals and he can be a dominant midfielder or play in wide areas too. Since I came to the club he is a player I have been very very keen to bring to Crawley. I think he will thrive with us and I am very pleased to have him here.”