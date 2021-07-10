Crawley Town show how they are going to try and play in 6-1 win over Horley Town - A fan's view

A different eleven was fielded within each half, however the plan remained the same, in how we approached the game.

Lining up in a 4-4-2, we looked to build through one midfielder, dropping to get the ball, from the centre backs, Burnett in the first half, and Powell in the second half, and we asked one of the strikers to run the channels, for a quite direct pass through that channel.

Last season, we were quite direct with our build up, but when you have the pace of Ashley Nadesan, his pressure led to the opening goal, then why not use this option?

Both wide midfielders in both halves, were instructed to try and find the pockets of space in front of the opposition defence, whilst the fullback overlapped them, creating that overload down the wings. Tyler Frost and Sam Matthews in particular seemed very suited to this role, and constantly found that space.

This was important, as Owen Gallacher, who looks a very positive left back, was able to overlap constantly.

With Tom Nichols, also dropping short our striker was able to run behind, and grab himself a hat trick. Nichols gave their centre backs a difficult afternoon, as they didn’t know whether to push on, and track him, or worry about the running behind.

Tom Nichols was in fine form against Horley Town