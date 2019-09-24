Crawley Town see off Stoke City in yet another cup upset - Here's how we rated the players
Crawley Town completed back-to-back Carabao Cup upsets by seeing off Championship side Stoke City on penalties at the People's Pension Stadium this evening.
Here's how we rated Reds' heroric men.
1. David Sesay - 8
Almost provided the spark for an equaliser after combining superbly with Ollie Palmer and Reece Grego-Cox on the right. The latter couldn't quite get the ball from under his feet after being played in by Sesay. The defender kept going in the same vain, though, and provided an assist for Nathan Ferguson soon after.Continued to provide a threat down the wing all night.
Mostly solid but should have got the ball clear before Stoke scored a scrappy opener. A lapse in communication with MichaelLuyambula also could have proved more costly. Fine sliding challenge thwarted a goal scoring opportunity for Stoke early on in the second half.