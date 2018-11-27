Crawley Town's trip to Mansfield Town postponed - updated with pictures

Crawley Town's trip to Mansfield Townhas been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Heavy rain lashed the Mansfield area throughout the day with the rain getting heavier as the afternoon progressed.

The waterlogged pitch at Mansfield Town. Picture by Chris Holloway, The Bigger Picture

Gabriele Cioffi's men now have an 11 day break before they host Northampton Town at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, December 8.

Pictures taken by Chris Holloway, The Bigger Picture

SEE ALSO Barnsley take exciting striker on trial, Sunderland winger misses penalty in comeback game defeat - League One and League Two live blog | Crawley Town's Joe McNerney: 'Glenn Morris is the best goalkeeper I've played with' | Crawley Old Girls win top trophy at Sussex Sports Awards | Crawley Town's Joe McNerney feels improved away form could lead to League Two play-off place ahead of Mansfield Town trip