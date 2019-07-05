Crawley Town's new sponsor 'a real coup for the club'

Crawley Town have announced Hendy Group, who own the Ford, Suzuki and Mazda dealerships on Manor Royal business park, have joined the team at Crawley Town.

This new partnership deal will see Hendy become the back of shirt sponsors for the 2019/20 season on the home and away kit.

Head of Commercial Joe Comper said: “Having Hendy join us as a sponsor is a real coup for the club. They are ideal for our back of shirt as their logo is neat, tidy and stands out, so I’m really pleased with how that looks.

“From a commercial point of view, Hendy are a big company with roots locally in Crawley and across the South East. I have visited their Ford, Mazda and Suzuki dealerships in the last couple of weeks and have got a real sense of their professionalism and class.

“I’m delighted they’ve decided to join us for this season and I hope this will be the start of a long, successful partnership.”

This is the first time Hendy have sponsored the club. Their Commercial Director Mark Busby said: “We recognise how important Crawley Town FC is to this community and we are thrilled to be able to support the club this upcoming season.

“We look forward to being involved with Crawley’s outreach activities in the local area as well as being a part of the excitement of match day. Hendy Group has been providing a quality service to our customers for 160 years and we will apply this same enthusiasm to the partnership. We can’t wait to get started.”