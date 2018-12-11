Crawley Town's appeal against Palmer's red card unsuccessful

Ollie Palmer will miss three matches after Crawley Town's appeal against his red card was unsuccessful.

Palmer was sent off in the 1-0 defeat to Northampton on Saturday.

The striker will now serve a three-match suspension and will miss the fixtures against Macclesfield on Saturday, Carlisle (December 22) and Cambridge United (December 26).

SEE ALSO Crawley Town contacted by FA over bottle-throwing incident | Crawley Town v Northampton Town - photos from the match | Taste of the Terrace: Refereeing decisions reach new low at Crawley Town​