Crawley Town's appeal against Palmer's red card unsuccessful

Ollie Palmer
Ollie Palmer will miss three matches after Crawley Town's appeal against his red card was unsuccessful.

Palmer was sent off in the 1-0 defeat to Northampton on Saturday.

The striker will now serve a three-match suspension and will miss the fixtures against Macclesfield on Saturday, Carlisle (December 22) and Cambridge United (December 26).

