Crawley Town put three past East Grinstead Town in friendly

Sam Ashford found the back of the net on his first pre-season start for Crawley Town. Picture by James Chance/Getty Images

Sam Ashford, in his first pre-season start, and Davide Rodari put the Reds two goals to the good at half-time.

Rodari, who was a constant thorn in the side of the Grinstead defence, saw his penalty saved midway through the second half.

Crawley did eventually add a third at the death thanks to a goal from one of their trialists.

The Reds have now won five of their six pre-season games, drawing the other, going into Monday's home clash with West Ham United under-23s.

Ashford gave the visitors a 10th minute lead after Rodari had rattled the crossbar with a header from a corner.

The Swiss striker doubled the advantage on 21 minutes, effortlessly tucking home after a superb cross from one of Crawley's trialists.

Rodari had further chances to extend the deficit before the break. The East Grinstead keeper made a great reflex save to deny the 22-year-old.

The forward then went close after excellent hold up play from fellow goalscorer Ashford.

The Reds forged two good chances early in the second half. A Crawley trialist fired just wide from a free-kick on the edge of the box, before substitute Mustafa Hussein forced another good stop from the Wasps goalkeeper.

Crawley had an excellent chance to add a third on 70 minutes. Rodari stepped up to the penalty spot, after being chopped down in the area, but saw his kick superbly kept out by the Grinstead keeper.

Moments later, young gun Rafiq Khaleel's venomous dipping shot thundered off the bar.

The Reds made it 3-0 just before the full-time whistle. Jack Payne's pinpoint cross found a trialist at the far post, and he blasted the ball home.

Crawley welcome West Ham United under-23s to The People's Pension Stadium on Monday (7pm).