Crawley Town players have to learn what they can do better ahead of Crewe Alexandra game says Cioffi

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi says his side have to learn what they can do better as they look to end their run of seven games without a win.

Cioffi's men face Crewe Aexandra at the Broadfield Staidum tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm kick off) as they look for a turn in fortunes.

The Reds put in a brave performance over 90 minutes against Southend United in Tuesday's FA Cup first round replay, taking their visitors to extra time. But Cioffi's side were found wanting, losing 6-2 in extra time.

But Cioffi wanted the next game to come along immediately. He said: "If it was for me I would play now. But it’s not about me.

"They need to rest after playing 120 minutes. They have to learn what we can do better. I am happy and pleased the opponent’s manager said to me that we didn’t deserve to lose the game and we played good football.

"But at the end of the day the final result is what counts."

And the Italian knows what's needed if they are to get a result against Crewe.

He said: "We want to become more solid, and we want to be back to how we were performing and we want to be more closer together and understand the reading of the game.

"It’s a long path but we are not scared to do it."