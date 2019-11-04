Crawley Town name strong squad for Senior Cup clash

Head coach Gabriele Cioffi has picked a strong team for Crawley Town's Sussex Senior Cup second round tie at East Preston this (Monday) evening.

Joe McNerney has made a full recovery following a serious back injury and is expected to feature.

Ashley Nathaniel-George and Tarryn Allarakhia have both been picked despite playing in Saturday's defeat at Cambridge United in League Two.

Ashley Nadesan, Mason Bloomfield, David Sesay, Jamie Sendles-White, Brian Galach and Michael Luyambula, all unused subs at the weekend, have also been selected for tonight's game at EP.

The full squad is: Michael Luyambula, Alfie Jones, Joe McNerney, Jamie Sendles-White, David Sesay, George Forrest, Denzil Boadu, Tarryn Allarakhia, Paolo Okoye, Gyliano van Velzen, Ashley Nathaniel-George, Mason Bloomfield, Brian Galach, Ashley Nadesan.

Kick off at The Lashmar for tonight's Senior Cup clash is at 7.30pm.