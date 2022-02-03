Crawley Town midfielder triggers contract extension

The 30-year-old triggered the extension after playing 25 competitive games for the club.

Payne has played 21 League Two games already this season for the Reds, despite a frustrating eight-week injury layoff which kept him out over the festive period.

The midfielder has also played in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup as well as the Papa John’s Trophy, pushing his total appearances to the trigger of 25.

Midfielder Jack Payne has triggered an extra-year extension that will keep him at Crawley Town until the end of the 2022-23 season. Picture by Jamie Evans/UK Sports Images Ltd

He made his 25th competitive appearance for Crawley in a man of the match performance on Tuesday against Swindon Town.