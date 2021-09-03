Crawley Town midfielder departs club
Crawley Town have confirmed the departure of Josh Wright after it was mutually agreed to terminate the midfielder’s contract.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 12:53 pm
Updated
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 12:54 pm
The 31-year-old played 20 league games for the Reds last season and made his debut as a substitute in the club's famous win over Leeds United in the Emirates FA Cup in January.
The club would like to thank Josh for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours.