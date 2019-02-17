Crawley Town midfielder Dannie Bulman: 'We have turned a corner away from home'

Crawley Town midfielder Dannie Bulman believes his side have turned a corner away from home after picking up another point on the road.

Saturday's 0-0 draw at Northampton Town makes it three games unbeaten away, following the win at Swindon Town and draw at Bury.

Timi Elsnik of Northampton Town controls the ball watched by Dannie Bulman of Crawley Town during the Sky Bet League Two match (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Bulman speaking to the club's website after the game, said: "I think we have turned a corner away from home.There were few chances but I think 0-0 was a fair result.

"We have been working on it all week, to work hard and work on the shape, press high and be resolute and battle and I thought we done that.

"They are a really dangerous side, they have big men all over the park, every set piece you have to be on your mettle and we had to defend with everything.

"I don’t think they had too many chances and if Dom’s chance goes in at the end we go away with three points, but we take the one and back to Crawley."

And Bulman believes it's a culmination of the team working hard and taking on board Gabriele Cioffi's philosophy.

He said: "Any new manager that comes in, you have to find your feet with them as a team with his philosophy but the key is working hard. Working hard for each other and pressing from the shape and I thought we done that well today. If you come away from home and get a clean sheet you have done your job."

Crawley have only scored two goals in their last six games but Bulman is confident they can turn it around.

He said: "Sooner or later it’s going to fall for us and we will pick up three points and get on a good run."