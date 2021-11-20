Crawley Town match-winner James Tilley 'delighted' to put an end to six-game losing run

Crawley Town match-winner James Tilley was 'delighted' to help the Reds put an end to their six-game losing run in all competitions at Barrow. Picture by James Chance/Getty Images

The winger, on his long-awaited competitive return from injury, struck in the second half to secure a 1-0 win at the Bluebirds in League Two this (Saturday) afternoon.

The 23-year-old netted on 57 minutes. A good interception from Kwesi Appiah saw the Ghanaian release Tilley who fired past Barrow keeper Paul Farman and into the bottom-right corner.

The hard-fought victory has seen the Reds leapfrog the Bluebirds into 18th in the table.

The goalscorer said: "It was a good performance all around. It was a tough game with the conditions and that made it really tough.

"But we stuck in and got the one chance and scored. We're delighted to get the win.

"The ball just fell for Kwes on the edge of the area, and there was a lot of space in front of me so I thought I'd run into it.

"He's played a perfectly weighted pass in there for me to shoot first time and it's gone in. I'm delighted.

"We had a bit of a bad run. I think it was a five, six game losing streak but we're delighted to put an end to that here and get a win."

Tilley admitted his spell on the sidelines had been difficult for him, but he vowed to kick on and make up for lost time.

He added: "To be honest, it's been quite a hard couple of months for me, not getting much game time.

"I've just been waiting for my chance.Today I got my chance and took it, so I'm happy.