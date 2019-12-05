Crawley Town make fuller statement on Gabriele Cioffi

Just before Crawley Town announced John Yems as their new head coach, the club released a fuller statement on outgoing Gabriele Cioffi.

Cioffi left the club on Monday and the club released a very short statement.

SEE ALSO Why did Crawley Town make such a quick appointment? | 'That's a bit out of left field' -Crawley Town fans react to John Yems appointment | Crawley Town's Dannie Bulman on John Yems - video | 'I’m forever in debt to this man' Crawley Town star on Gabriele Cioffi | 'Feel for the guy, but some of his selections and tactics were truly baffling' - Crawley Town fans react to Cioffi leaving

But yesterday (Thursday) the club released this.

"It is with great regret that Crawley Town announced the departure of Gabriele Cioffi from the club on Monday.

"This decision was an extremely difficult one, bearing in mind that Gabriele was at the forefront of bringing our team some historic moments, taking us further than we have ever been in the League Cup as well as beating Premier League opposition for the first time.

"Gabriele was much loved at the club amongst the staff and players. He put in endless hours of work both on and off the pitch to help stabilise the club. We admire him greatly for the manner with which he dealt with some challenging moments during his tenure, and respect him even more as a professional and as a person as a result.

"Some people will not always have seen much of his work in the background, but it has not gone un-noticed by the club and for this we will be forever grateful.

"We thank Gabriele for his tireless efforts, and representing Crawley with pride and aplomb whereever he went."

And we spoke to Erdem Konyar, advisor to chairman Ziya Eren, on the decision to sack Cioffi.

He said: "They say it's a results business but it doesn't make it any easier.

"He's probably the nicest, most transparent and most integral person I've worked with.

"Unfortunately it hasn't worked out but that's football.

"It'd be unfair to just pin it on him as well. I think we have to scrutinise ourselves.

"We can't just say it's all on one person. We have made mistakes as well and we have to learn from them.

"At the moment, as long as we're here, we have to do the best for this badge and make sure we get some points on the board.

"That's what ultimately matters. If you're a part of this club you have to make sure it performs because it's a special place."