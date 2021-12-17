Crawley Town issue Covid-19 Plan B update for home fixtures

Crawley Town have issued a statement regarding home fixtures following the Government's decision to move to Plan B. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The statement, released on the club's website, said: "Following the Government announcement on December 8 to move to Plan B, large outdoor venues where seated capacity exceeds 10,000 and standing capacity exceeds 4,000 will require NHS Covid Certification upon arrival at the venue.

"Crawley Town Football Club has since been in dialogue with Public Health England and can confirm that there is NO requirement for NHS Covid Certification at Crawley Town fixtures hosted at The People’s Pension Stadium.

"Despite this news, we would like to remind fans attending fixtures at our stadium that they should not attend if experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 and we encourage fans to undertake a lateral flow test prior to leaving and continue to follow current government guidelines if using public transport.

"Face masks will only be required upon entry to internal hospitality areas and the club shop/ticket office, in line with current guidelines and can be removed whilst sat and when eating and drinking. Hand sanitiser will continue to be readily available in all areas of the stadium.

"Supporters must note that these measures apply to fixtures at The People’s Pension Stadium ONLY, and rules may differ for away fixtures for the remainder of this season. Fans should refer to the information on the relevant club’s website prior to attending any away fixture to ensure they meet the entry requirements.

"Crawley Town will continue to maintain dialogue with Public Health England and our Safety Advisory Group to ensure we continue to operate within current guidelines and will communicate any relevant changes at the earliest opportunity.

"A reminder that this Saturday's scheduled fixture against Oldham Athletic has been postponed.