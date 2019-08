Crawley Town in Carabao Cup: Ball numbers, dates and prize money - everything you need to know about third round draw

Crawley Town put themselves in the draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup for the first time with a 1-0 win over Norwich Coty on Tuesday night.

Here is everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup third round draw...

Crawley celebrate the win over Norwich City. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup, hosted by Laura Woods, will take place this evening on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Lincoln City’s home clash with Everton.

Supporters hoping to watch the draw should tune in from around 10pm or, if the match goes to penalties, 10:15pm.

What ball number is my club?

Joining the draw are the seven Premier League teams who are in European competition this campaign.

1. Arsenal. 2. Chelsea. 3. Liverpool. 4. Manchester City. 5. Manchester United. 6. Tottenham. 7. Wolves. 8. Reading. 9. Crawley. 10. West Ham. 11. Oxford. 12. Watford

13. Swansea City / Cambridge United. 14. Luton. 15. Brighton. 16. Colchester. 17. Southampton. 18. AFC Bournemouth / Forest Green Rovers. 19. MK Dons

20. Queens Park Rangers / Portsmouth. 21. Aston Villa. 22. Lincoln City / Everton. 23. Stoke. 24. Sheffield United. 25. Rotherham United / Sheffield Wednesday

26. Newcastle United / Leicester City. 27. Burton. 28. Burnley / Sunderland. 29. Nottingham Forest. 30. Grimsby Town / Macclesfield Town. 31. Preston. 32. Rochdale

Is the Carabao Cup third round draw regionalised?

Although the second round was regionalised, there is NO mention that the third round is.

When will the Carabao Cup third round ties take place?

Third round games will be scheduled on the week commencing September 23.

The fixtures will take place on the Tuesday and Wednesday of that week, where some ties will, of course, be selected for TV.

Will there be any prize money?

Rightly or wrongly, there is no prize money available in the Carabao Cup until the semi-final stage.

Even then, the losing semi-finalists only pocket £25,000 each while the overall runner-up takes a prize pot of £50,000.

The tournament’s winner is handed a final prize of £100,000.