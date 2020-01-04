Crawley Town head coach Yems praises 'good point' against Forest Green Rovers

Head coach John Yems branded Crawley Town's 1-1 home draw with Forest Green Rovers as a 'good point' for his charges.

The Reds were gifted the opener on the stroke of half-time. A lapse in concentration from Rovers' Liam Kitching allowed Bez Lubala to round keeper Adam Smith and fire into an empty net.

Forest Green levelled on 63 minutes when Jordan Tunnicliffe unfortunately headed Nathan McGinley's cross into his own net.

The result sees the Reds sit 16th in League Two after taking 29 points from 26 games.

Yems said: "I always want to win a game but your brain tells you that a point against them's a good point.

"Would they have wanted a point off of us? I've known Mark (Cooper, Forest Green boss) a long time and he knew whatever side we sent out would make it a battle.

"I thought it was a good honest football match to be honest.

"The lads gave everything they could give. They're dead on their feet at the moment and we need a good recharge of our batteries.

"I'd like to say we're all flying off to Dubai but we're not."

Yems also hailed the raucous Reds support, who sung throughout, adding: "I thought the crowd on the whole were absolutely fantastic again and they do really help.

"They help the atmosphere and it's a privilege to run the line before them."

Forest Green dominated large swathes of possession in the second half but came up against stout Crawley defending.

Glenn Morris made two brilliant saves to deny Rovers sub Matt Mills and McGinley, while Tunnicliffe, who was rightly awarded man of the match despite his own goal, and Tom Dallison were supreme at the back.

Yems was delighted with the resilience exhibited by his players and hailed Crawley's 'effort' and 'endeavour'.

He said: "We can only deal an do what's in front of us. But I've said from day one, you've got to be hard to beat.

"Off the back of that, you can nick a result. Today at the end, (we had) a couple of chances that we could have had.

"But at the other end, Glenn made a great save and keeps us in the game.

"It shows you from front to back everybody's trying the best for you and it's all you can ask.

"No one goes to defend but we are resilient.

"We're not the best team, we've not got the best players yet but you can't fault our effort or endeavour."

The closing stages of the game saw both sides throw caution to the wind in search of a winner.

McGinley and Mills both went close for Forest Green, while Ollie Palmer and Ashley Nadesan posed questions for the visiting defence.

Yems admitted that Crawley's cavalier attitude is 'the only way we play' but conceded that the Reds are 'not good enough to close games up'.

He said: "We're not good enough to close games up. We might be in a few months or next season but we're not good enough.

"The only way we can play, which is the only we play, is on the front foot.

"I know the crowd can get frustrated but there is another eleven players out there from the opposition."