Crawley Town head coach looks forward to challenge of playing play-off qualifiers Tranmere Rovers

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi is not frightened of facing League Two's top scorer James Norwood at the People's Pension Stadium tomorrow.

The former Eastbourne Town and Exeter City player will be trying to out-do Reds on behalf of visitors Tranmere Rovers.

He has scored 30 goals so far this season and has been a key player in helping them secure their position in the play-off places, which they made sure on Tuesday night through their 1-1 draw with Bury.

Cioffi is aware of his threat but will not be planning for Reds to do anything differently to try to stop the White Army from finishing on a high.

Did you read?

Crawley Town goalkeeper wins Player of the Year award

Former Crawley Town man appointed Sutton United manager

League 2 and League 1 latest news

Crawley Town could be set to sign League One striker

He said: "It has been a good season for him and it will be a good challenge for our centre-backs to show they can manage one of the best players in the league, so it is a matter of pride.

"I will never prepare a squad because I'm scared of one player. We respect the player and know we can manage him if we are 100 per cent ready mentally to do it."

Cioffi is keen to finish the season with a much better display than that shown during last week's disappointing 4-2 defeat at Carlisle United.

He said: "I want us to finish with dignity and with a performance which shows respect for the club, for the badge, for ourselves.

"What happened against Carlisle was not a matter of tactics, anything technical or physical condition.

"It was a matter of completely switching off and this is completely unacceptable.

"We don't want to repeat this; we want to step on the pitch playing good football.

"Moreover we want to finish the season with a good performance, to be ready to start a new one with enthusiasm.

"The approach to the game has to be perfect and I will not accept any performances like that."