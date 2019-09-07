Crawley Town head coach left 'half-happy' after 'strong reaction' in second half at Macclesfield Town

Head coach Gabriele Cioffi was left 'half-happy' by Crawley Town's 1-1 draw at Macclesfield Town this (Saturday) afternoon despite a 'strong reaction' in the second half

A disjointed first half display from the Reds saw the Silkmen go ahead on 21 minutes through Theo Vassell.

But Crawley rallied in the second half. Bez Lubala lashed home a marvellous 20-yard free-kick on 72 minutes to see the spoils shared.

The People's Pension Stadium outfit drop to eleventh after the draw but are only outside the play-off places on goal difference.

Cioffi said: "We are very happy with the second half because it was how we are. We are a productive squad, a squad with belief, trust and football ideas.

"I'm not worried about the first half because the second half was a strong reaction. There was belief and physicality.

"We started on the wrong foot. There were a lot of circumstances but at the end of the day the reaction was good.and the lesson was learned."

Lubala's equaliser was the Congolese starlet's fifth goal in six games for the Reds.The Crawley forward has enjoyed a dream start to life at the Sussex club since his move from Birmingham City in the summer.

The 21-year-old was rewarded for his early season efforts with the League Two Player of the Month award for August but Cioffi preferred to highlight the fine work of his squad in the draw.

The Italian added: "It was a good performance from Bez, fair play to him, but there was a good performance from everyone in the second half.

"It was a great goal. I'm happy for him, but if he is performing well it's because the squad is performing well.

"We believe in everyone. Everyone is useful but no one is indispensable."

Cioffi also praised the 165 Crawley fans that made the trip to Macclesfield, and felt his squad showed they 'can respect the shirt and badge'.

He said: "It's great because it was a long journey (for them to make). We are half-happy because we showed in the second half we can respect the shirt and badge. The second half was us.