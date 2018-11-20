Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi says fans are their 'oxygen' ahead of FA Cup replay with Southend

Head coach Gabriele Cioffi has called the Crawley fans their ‘oxygen’.

The Reds are expecting a big crowd for their FA Cup replay with Southend tonight after slashing entry prices. And Cioffi knows how much the fans mean to the club and the players.

Gabriele Cioffi

He said: “The supporters are oxygen for us; they are fire. The 400 supporters at Southend gave us a massive boost, especially in the second half.

“That’s why myself, my assistant Nathan Rooney and the players are keen to join the Crawley community.

“What we can promise is hard work and the will to do something special.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi after Grimsby Town: 'Sometimes it’s better to have a bad game and bring back home the points' | Crawley Town verdict: Last week was good, hopefully the week ahead is one of excitement and hope rather than one of fighting and fear | Crawley Town cut ticket prices for FA Cup replay against Southend United

“The idea the club had to bring down the prices of the FA Cup was brilliant so we are keen to have as many supporters as we can on our side to fire up the passion we have. This club has a lot of passion and the staff and players are working hard every day to create something important.

“But without the supporters we are nothing. We need the final boost to give them a special day.”