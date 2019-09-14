Crawley Town head coach Cioffi: 'It is not the moment to look at the table'

Gabriel Cioffi cooled talk of Crawley Town reaching the League Two play-offs after the Reds' 1-0 home win over Mansfield Town this (Saturday) afternoon.

Bez Lubala struck on 53 minutes to atone for his penalty miss on 26 minutes and move The People's Pension Stadium outfit move up to eighth.

The Reds are now just one place outside the play-offs by virtue of goal difference. Cioffi's charges have the same amount of points as sixth-placed Cheltenham Town and seventh-placed Bradford City (14 from eight) but are just a solitary goal behind the place-above Bantams.

Despite Crawley's flying start to the 2019/20 league campaign, Cioffi was more concerned about Tuesday night's game with Plymouth Argyle, although he did admit the Reds can 'be proud' after a hard-fought win.

He said: "If we need 50 points to win the play-offs we are happy. If we need 50 points to be safe we are happy.

"We don't have to fly up to the sky, we are humble people. We will enjoy the next game and we will enjoy tonight. This is normal.

"We've got to prepare for Plymouth which is in just three days. It is not the moment to look at the table.

"It is not the time to be different. Now is the moment to look at ourselves and be proud of our DNA."

Victory over the Stags extended the Reds' unbeaten league run to four. The People's Pension Stadium outfit have also notched up the impressive feat of scoring in every game in 2019/20.

With the feel-good factor back at Crawley, head coach Cioffi paid tribute to the tireless work of his backroom staff after an outstanding start to the new season.

He added: The big thanks we have to say is to the staff. From Marcus (Doyle, the kit manager) to my assistant Edu (Rubio), we are working hard.

"Everyone is overloaded but the results have paid off. It's thanks to them for the result."